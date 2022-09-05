Caratini hits 3-run HR, Brewers beat Colorado 6-4

Milwaukee got a much needed road win Monday with a 6-4 victory at Colorado.

The Brewers trailed 3-0 after one as the Rockies took advantage of a throwing error from Kolten Wong. But Milwaukee had some answers in the fourth inning with an RBI single from Andrew McCutchen and an RBI double from Jace Peterson. The latter would tie the game in the sixth and then catcher Victor Caratini drilled a 3-run homer to give the Brewers a lead they would not relinquish.

After the three-run first inning, Adrian Houser settled in. He retired 13 straight batters with his final line containing two hits, two walks and a pair of strikeouts. Brad Boxberger and Matt Bush pitched scoreless innings before Taylor Rogers gave up a solo homer in the eighth. Manager Craig Counsell turned to Devin Williams to get them out of the inning and he came back in the ninth to get his 10th save of the season.

Rowdy Tellez, McCutchen and Caratini all had two hits for Milwaukee.

The win moved the Brewers to within two games of Philadelphia for the final wild-card spot in the NL, and 7.5 games of St. Louis in the NL Central.

It’ll be Milwaukee and Colorado again Tuesday night at Coors Field.