The Packers have started making cuts to get down to the 53-man roster limit

NFL teams must have their rosters down to 53 players by 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Here’s a running list of Green Bay’s moves to make that happen:

CUT

RB Tyler Goodson (Ian Rapoport)

WR Juwann Winfree (Tom Pelissero)

QB Danny Etling (Adam Schefter)

RB Dexter Williams (Ryan Wood)

CB Kiondre Thomas (Matt Schneidman)

DT Jack Heflin (Ian Rapoport)

DT Chris Slayton (Ryan Wood)

TE Sal Cannella (Tom Silverstein)

DL Akial Byers (Silverstein)

S De’Vante Cross (Wood)

CB Kabian Ento (Wood)

S Sean Davis (Silverstein)

CB Rico Gafford (Bill Huber)

OT Caleb Jones (Silverstein)

K Ramiz Ahmed (Schneidman)

In addition to these moves by the Packers, several former Badgers also found themselves out of work Tuesday.

WR Kendric Pryor (Bengals)

OL Josh Seltzner (Colts)

WR Alex Erickson (Commanders)

CB Faion Hick (Broncos)