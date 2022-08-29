Keston Hiura, Garrett Mitchell help deliver Milwaukee a walk-off win over Pittsburgh | In In Brewers | By By Zach Heilprin

Keston Hiura and Garrett Mitchell played the role of heroes Monday night in Milwaukee’s 7-5 win over Pittsburgh.

The Brewers were down 5-3 in the eighth inning when Mitchell stepped up to the plate and drilled a two-run homer to tie the game 5-5. It was the rookie’s first home run in the majors after being called up over the weekend.

In the ninth it was Hiura’s turn, as he hit his own two-run shot off of Wil Crowe to give Milwaukee the walk-off win. For Hiura, it was his third game-winning hit of his career and the second time this season he’s ended a game with his bat.

Willy Adames and Hunter Renfroe each had three hits, while driving in a total of three runs. It helped Milwaukee score at least seven runs for a third straight game, the first time that has happened this season. It also just happened to be the Brewers first three-game winning streak since the final week of July.

Milwaukee needed the offense because Corbin Burnes once again didn’t have his best stuff. He went six innings, but allowed five runs, including a pair of homers. He has now given up 15 runs in his last three outings.

Brent Suter replaced Burnes and pitched a pair of scoreless innings before Devin Williams entered in the ninth to keep the game tied and setup the fireworks from Hiura.

The win helped the Brewers pull to within one game of San Diego for the last wild-card spot in the NL. They are also still six games back of the red hot Cardinals.

It will be the Brewers and Pirates again Tuesday night at American Family Field.