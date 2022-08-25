Chiefs 17, Packers 10: 2-minute drill

Green Bay closed out its preseason schedule Thursday with a 17-10 loss at Kansas City.

Game Balls

Offense:

Tyler Goodson

The rookie free agent is in a battle to be the No. 3 running back and did some really good things Thursday to help his chances at claiming the spot. He was active in the passing and running game, gaining 54 total yards. That included a brilliant 24-yard run for a touchdown in the second quarter.

Coach Matt LaFleur has said the last running back spot will be decided largely on what the player gives them on special teams. His uneven play there would seemingly be the only thing keeping the Iowa product from making the 53-man roster.

Samari Toure

Toure led the Packers in receptions and yards, catching six of the eight passes that came his way for 83 yards. He was a favorite of quarterbacks Jordan Love and Danny Etling in key situations, with four of his six catches going for first downs. With the first six wide receiver spots largely solidified, Toure is battling Juwann Winfree for the seventh spot, assuming they keep that many.

Josh Myers

Green Bay’s starting center was a big reason Goodson got into the end zone. Myers got to the second level of the defense very quickly and shoved a Kansas City defender down the ground to help spring Goodson for the score.

Amari Rodgers

The second-year wide receiver was heavily involved, getting seven touches and turning those into 57 yards. The Packers used Rodgers in a variety of roles, including lining him up in the backfield, something they also did with Randall Cobb during various points of his career. Not that there was any question, but Rodgers is essentially a lock to make the roster.

Defense:

Quay Walker

One of the Packers’ two first-round picks, Walker played just two series but still made an impact. He finished with five tackles, including three solo stops. There will certainly be some growing pains in the regular season, but Walker has lived up to the hype so far.

Jack Heflin

The defensive tackle made the play of the night for the defense, breaking into the backfield on fourth-and-1 and dropping running back Isiah Pacheco for a loss of two yards. He is firmly on the roster bubble and he played like he knew it was his final chance to impress the club.

Best Video

Former Badgers linebacker Leo Chenal made his presence felt on this play.

Leo Chenal re-introducing himself to Tyler Goodson. pic.twitter.com/BNEnnGi34W — Zach Heilprin (@ZachHeilprin) August 26, 2022

Best Tweets

#Packers special teams tonight looks a lot like the lost time they played at Arrowhead Stadium. That's… not a good thing. — Ryan Wood (@ByRyanWood) August 26, 2022

Andy Reid’s doppelganger was calling plays from the stands 🤣 pic.twitter.com/yMBkubNR6u — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) August 26, 2022

“He stood up for all the things that make being a Green Bay Packer special” — Aaron Rodgers on Davante Adams pic.twitter.com/NeoNbc6jD9 — IKE Packers Podcast (@IKE_Packers) August 26, 2022

The Chiefs starting offense paid homage to the late Len Dawson by aligning in the Choir Huddle prior to the start of the first offensive snap. Very cool moment. pic.twitter.com/yZ2VZxJ0ou — Field Yates (@FieldYates) August 26, 2022

In Case You Missed It

— Green Bay did not dress 25 players for the game. That included quarterback Aaron Rodgers, running back Aaron Jones, outside linebacker Rashan Gary and cornerback Jaire Alexander.

— Among the other players not taking part was wide receiver Christian Watson. The rookie was hoping to play after returning to team drills last week.

Inside the Numbers

61.0 – That was Jordan Love’s passer rating after going 16 for 26 for 148 yards and one interception. The turnover was definitely a poor decision, but the quarterback had some big time throws and led the team on two scoring drives. He finished the preseason throwing three touchdowns and four interceptions.

180 – That’s how many return yards the Packers new-look-but-same-result special teams gave up. It included a kick return for 45 yards, and punt returns of 35, 20 and 17 yards.

53 – That’s how many players will make the Packers opening day roster. That means the club must part ways with 36 players prior to Tuesday’s deadline at 3 p.m.

What’s Next

Green Bay will travel to Minnesota on Sept. 11 to face Minnesota in the season opener for both teams.