Kenney & Heilprin: Listener questions, Sharif Chambliss and Matt Bernstein | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

With Ben on vacation, Zach handles the show himself. He tells the story about the first time he met Bret Bielema, answers listener questions, gives his look at the Badgers projected depth chart, and is joined by UW assistant basketball coach Sharif Chambliss and former UW fullback Matt Bernstein.