Packers to hold most starters and veterans out of preseason finale | In In Packers | By By Zach Heilprin

Fans will have to wait until Sept. 11 to see Aaron Rodgers and the rest of the Green Bay Packers key players.

Coach Matt LaFleur revealed Tuesday that a majority of the team’s starters and veterans will not play in the preseason finale Thursday at Kansas City.

“It’s not everybody,” LaFleur said of guys being held out. “Basically everybody that has been playing is going to continue to play.”

Green Bay held out 33 players in the first game and 30 players in the second. Outside of the No. 1 offensive line — minus Elgton Jenkins and David Bakhtiari — it will pretty much be all backups against the Chiefs.

“It’s just the risk vs reward, knowing it’s a long season, having 17 games. I think early on we get stressed with travel in the season as well,” LaFleur said. “Just trying to factor in everything.”

The Packers did not play any veterans or starters in last year’s preseason and proceeded to get whipped 38-3 by New Orleans in the opener. That was definitely on LaFleur’s mind as he weighed the pros and cons of a few series for Rodgers and the team’s other stars.

“It’s easy to sit back, as I mentioned the other day, and compare how you fared in years past and what not,” the fourth-year coach said. “I think there are a lot of lessons you take from those experiences that, hopefully having gone through that, will help us avoid maybe a similar situation.

“I look at our team and I think we’re in a much different place than we were a year ago, especially on the defensive side of the ball with the continuity we have there. Offensively, like I said, I think hopefully we’ll have learned from our past mistakes.”

Packers make moves

Teams had to be down to 80 players by Tuesday afternoon and the Packers made some moves to get there. It included cutting injured safety Vernon Scott and placing running back Kylin Hill on the regular season PUP. The team also traded former Wisconsin offensive lineman Cole Van Lanen to Jacksonville for an undisclosed draft pick, according to ESPN.