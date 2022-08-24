Gonsolin, Dodgers rebound from shutout, bully Brewers, 10-1

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Tony Gonsolin combined with four pitchers on a four-hitter in his major league-tying 16th victory, and the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Milwaukee Brewers 10-1. Trayce Thompson blasted a three-run homer in the second and drove in another run. Freddie Freeman went 3 for 5 with four RBIs in helping the Dodgers bounce back after being shut out at home for the first time this season in a 4-0 loss on Monday. Gonsolin tied Houston’s Justin Verlander with 16 wins. Gonsolin outdueled current NL Cy Young Award winner Corbin Burnes in a first-time matchup of former Saint Mary’s College teammates.