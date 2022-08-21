Packers: LT David Bakhtiari activated off PUP list, practices for first time | In In Packers | By By Zach Heilprin

David Bakhtiari is one step closer to returning to game action.

The Green Bay Packers All-Pro left tackle was activated off the physically unable to perform list Sunday and practiced for the first time this summer. The veteran only took part in individual drills, and his status for the season opener in three weeks at Minnesota is still up in the air.

“We’re going to take it a day at a time,” coach Matt LaFleur said. “There’s no thought as far as Week 1 is concerned right now. We just want to see how he responds. When he’s ready, he’s ready.”

Bakhtiari missed all but 27 plays last season as he returned from a torn ACL suffered near the end of the 2020 season. There were complications during his rehab and the 30-year-old ended up needing a third procedure on the knee in the offseason.

One of the best tackles in the NFL, a healthy Bakhtiari would give the Packers an enormous lift on the field and allow for some flexibility along the line. Yosh Nijman started eight games at left tackle a year ago and could move to the other side where the battle for right tackle continues to play out. The versatile Elgton Jenkins, who returned to practice a week ago after tearing his ACL last November, could figure in there, too, but also can slide into one of the guard spots.

Green Bay will close out the preseason Thursday night at Kansas City.