Keston Hiura hits 2 HRs, Brewers beat Cubs 5-2 | By Zach Heilprin

Keston Hiura hit a pair of home runs as Milwaukee avoided a three-game sweep with a 5-2 win on Sunday against Chicago.

The Brewers trailed 2-1 when Hiura stepped to the plate in the seventh and drilled his 11th home run of the season to tie the game. Then, with the club leading 3-2 in the ninth, Hiura provided some insurance with a two-run shot. It was the second multi-home run game of his career with the other coming three years ago.

Milwaukee also got a homer from Rowdy Tellez, his team-leading 26th blast of the season. Willy Adames drove in one run to give him 70 RBI this year.

Brandon Woodruff had to work to make it 5 2/3 innings as he threw 105 pitches. He made a pair of mistakes that resulted in solo home runs from Ian Happ and Seiya Suzuki. That accounted for half of the hits he allowed on the day. Brent Suter, Brad Boxberger and Taylor Rogers covered the rest of the game with the Cubs managing to get just one more base runner.

The win leaves Milwaukee 4 1/2 games back of St. Louis for first place in the NL Central, while also sitting 1 1/2 back of Philadelphia for a wild card spot.

The Brewers will now head west to face Los Angeles in a three-game set starting Monday.