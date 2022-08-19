Romeo Doubs catches 2nd preseason TD, Packers beat Saints 20-10 | In In Packers | By By Associated Press

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Rookie first-round draft pick Chris Olave caught a 20-yard pass for his first touchdown of the preseason in the New Orleans Saints’ 20-10 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Friday night.

Packers quarterback Jordan Love and rookie fourth-round pick Romeo Doubs connected on a touchdown pass for the second straight week.

Danny Etling scored for the Packers on a 51-yard keeper.

Olave’s touchdown capped his productive week after he performed well in the Saints’ joint practices with the Packers on Tuesday and Wednesday.