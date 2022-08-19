Cubs beat Brewers 8-7 to take series opener | In In Brewers | By By Zach Heilprin

The beginning of an important road trip got off to a bad start for Milwaukee as they it fell 8-7 to the Cubs in Chicago on Friday afternoon.

Things went back and forth throughout the contest, with the Brewers getting a two-run homer in the first inning from Andrew McCutchen, his third home run in the last two days. Chicago answered with four straight runs off of Aaron Ashby, before home runs from Rowdy Tellez and Hunter Renfroe gave Milwaukee the lead once again. There were two more lead changes prior to a two-run home run from Christopher Morel gave the Cubs their 8-7 advantage.

Ashby ended up going five innings and was responsible for six of Chicago’s runs. He didn’t take the loss — that went to Hoby Milner — but Milwaukee did lose for an 11th time in his last 12 starts.

Willy Adames collected his 67th RBI of the season, while Christian Yelich also drove in a run. The two teams combined for five home runs aided by the wind blowing out at Wrigley Field.

The loss dropped the Brewers 3.5 games back of St. Louis for first in the NL Central, their biggest deficit this season.

It’ll be Chicago and Milwaukee again Saturday afternoon.