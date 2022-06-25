Strong outing from Corbin Burnes, HRs from Andrew McCutchen and Mike Brosseau push Brewers past Toronto | In In Brewers | By By Zach Heilprin

Corbin Burnes put together his longest outing of the season as Milwaukee beat Toronto 5-4 on Saturday afternoon.

The ace of the Brewers staff went 7 2/3 innings, the first pitcher on the team to make into the eighth inning this year. He allowed three runs on five hits and struck out nine to get the win. Two of the runs were homers from Matt Chapman and Bo Bichette. Burnes improved to 6-4 on the year.

Devin Williams got the final out of the eighth inning by striking out Alek Kirk. He handed the ball to Josh Hader for the ninth, who struck out the first two batters before the Blue Jays rallied, scoring a run and getting the tying run to first base. But Hader got a ground ball out to end things and earn his 22nd save.

The Brewers took control of the game early, scoring all five of their runs in the first three innings off of Yusei Kikuchi. The highlights included a two-run homer from Andrew McCutchen and a solo shot from Mike Brosseau.

With the win, Milwaukee kept pace atop the the NL Central with St. Louis, which beat Chicago 5-3.

The Brewers and Blue Jays will finish off their series Sunday afternoon at American Family Field.