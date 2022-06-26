Rowdy Tellez hits 2 HRs, Brewers trounce Toronto 10-3 | In In Brewers | By By Zach Heilprin

Milwaukee erased an early lead and went on to hammer Toronto 10-3 Sunday afternoon at American Family Field.

Things did not get off to a good start with Brewers starter Chi Chi Gonzalez giving up three runs in the first inning as Alek Kirk took him deep with two on. But Milwaukee answered back in a big way over the next two innings. Rowdy Tellez drilled a two-run homer off of Jose Berrios in the bottom of the first. The Brewers scored four more runs in the second before Tellez capped the inning off with his second two-run shot. All eight runs came off Berrios, who exited in the third inning.

Rowdy Tellez is the first Brewers player with 2 HR and 4 RBI through the first 2 innings of a game since Robin Yount in 1982 against the Tigers. pic.twitter.com/0pNNv4QtEp — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) June 26, 2022

It would be all the offense needed, though Milwaukee added two more in the sixth to reach double digits in runs for a seventh time this season. Tellez finished 2-for-4 with four RBI, while Willy Adames had three hits, scored twice and drove in another. Seven different Brewers had at least one RBI.

Gonzalez settled in after the rough first inning and his final line was four innings pitched, three runs allowed on four hits, three strikeouts and two walks. He earned his first win this season.

Milwaukee took the series by winning the final two games and have now won two of its last three series overall. It all left the club in first place in the NL Central.

The Brewers will now hit the road starting Tuesday against the Rays in Tampa.