Packers: Allen Lazard signs restricted FA tender | In In Packers | By By Zach Heilprin

Allen Lazard is officially back with the Green Bay Packers.

The veteran wide receiver has signed his restricted free agent tender, according to ESPN Jeremy Fowler.

Packers WR Allen Lazard has signed his restricted tender, source confirms. Sets him up with a payout of $3.986M. @ProFootballTalk 1st. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) June 13, 2022

Lazard confirmed the news with a later tweet.

Lazard was always expected to sign the second-round tender and the timing makes sense now that the team’s mandatory minicamp has passed.

The Packers are counting on the former undrafted free agent to be a big part of the offense this fall with Davante Adams now in Las Vegas and Marquez Valdes-Scantling in Kansas City.

“He’s been our dirty work guy for most of his career here. Now he’s got an opportunity to be a number one receiver,” quarterback Aaron Rodgers said during minicamp. “I’m not worried about him at all stepping in that role. I’ve talked to him a lot. I know how he takes care of his body and I know he’ll be ready when he’s here.”

Lazard set career highs in catches (40), yards (513) and touchdowns (8) last season.