Wisconsin promotes assistant Joe Krabbenhoft to associate head coach | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Joe Krabbenhoft has a new title next to his name — associate head coach.

Wisconsin made the announcement of Krabbenhoft’s promotion Monday morning. A multi-year starter for former coach Bo Ryan, Krabbenhoft has been an assistant under Greg Gard since his first full year as head coach in 2016.

“Joe has been integral to our sustained success as one of the nation’s most consistent programs,” Gard said in a release from the school. “He continues to check every box you could possibly want in a coach, recruiter, teacher and mentor for our student-athletes. He has a superb understanding of who we are, who we need to be, and what and who makes us successful on and off the court at Wisconsin.

“His work ethic and track record make him more than worthy to receive the title and position of associate head coach. It’s been a very rewarding experience to watch his growth and development over the past 18 years from a player I recruited out of Sioux Falls to one of college basketball’s finest assistant coaches.”

In addition to his work on the court in helping the Badgers to a pair of Big Ten titles in the last three seasons, Krabbenhoft has been a huge asset in recruiting. He served as the primary recruiter for some of the best players to sign with Wisconsin in his tenure, including Brad Davison, Chucky Hepburn, Tyler Wahl and Steven Crowl.

“I’m really grateful to Coach Gard and Wisconsin athletic department,” Krabbenhoft said in the release. “Wisconsin means so much to me and it has provided me and my family with so many opportunities. It gave me the chance to play, to earn a degree, a job and a place to call home. I want to continue to pay that forward and enhance the lives of our players and give back to our program, the university and this community.”

Along with Krabbenhoft, Gard’s other assistants remain Dean Oliver and Sharif Chambliss.

“I’ve got a tremendous coaching staff with Dean, Joe and Sharif and I understand unequivocally how fortunate I am to have them by my side as we continue to chase championships,” Gard said.