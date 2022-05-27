Brewers fall in St. Louis, Brandon Woodruff leaves early with ankle issue | In In Brewers | By By Zach Heilprin

Milwaukee lost to St. Louis 4-2 Friday night and potentially lost another starting pitcher, too.

The Brewers trailed 2-0 going to the bottom of the fifth inning. Before even throwing a pitch, Brandon Woodruff walked off the mound with the team’s athletic trainers and manager Craig Counsell. Officially, it was due to right ankle discomfort.

Brandon Woodruff didn’t appear too concerned about his ankle after the game. Said it was more precautionary than anything and trying to avoid potentially hurting it worse. Making his next start is not out of the question. — Todd Rosiak (@Todd_Rosiak) May 28, 2022

Milwaukee is already without Freddy Peralta due to a shoulder injury suffered last weekend. He’s expected to miss an extended amount of time with the injury.

Before he went out, Woodruff had allowed 2 hits, including a 2-run homer to Paul Goldschmidt in the third inning. He took the loss to fall to 5-3 on the season.

Milwaukee struggled to find success against St. Louis’ pitching staff. The Crew had chances against starter Dakota Hudson — he allowed 5 hits and walked 4 — but they went 0 for 8 with runners in scoring position overall.

The lone offense came courtesy of a 2-run shot by Keston Hiura in the ninth inning.

With the win, St. Louis moved to 3.5 games back of Milwaukee in the NL Central.

The two teams will meet against Saturday afternoon at Busch Stadium.