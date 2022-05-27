LA Lakers hire Milwaukee assistant Darvin Ham as coach | In In Bucks | By By Zach Heilprin

The Milwaukee Bucks have an opening on their coaching staff.

ESPN reported Friday night that long-time assistant Darvin Ham had been hired by the Los Angeles Lakers to be their head coach.

The Lakers have hired Darvin Ham as coach, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 28, 2022

Ham has been assistant with Milwaukee coach Mike Budenholzer since 2013 — first with Atlanta starting in 2013 and then with the Bucks since 2018. The 48-year-old played eight seasons in the NBA, including three with Milwaukee.

This will be Ham’s first head coaching job. He beat out ex-Portland ccoach Terry Stotts and Golden State assistant Kenny Atkinson for the position.