Azocar lifts Padres to 3-2 win over Brewers in 10 innings | Associated Press

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Padres rookie José Azocar singled home Manny Machado with two outs and the bases loaded in the 10th inning to lift San Diego to a 3-2 win against the NL Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers. Machado started the inning as the automatic runner on second base and advanced on Jurickson Profar’s groundout. Miguel Sánchez then intentionally walked Eric Hosmer and Wil Myers to load the bases before Kim Ha-seong lined out to shortstop Luis Urias, a former Padres player. Azocar then lined a single to center to bring in Machado.