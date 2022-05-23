Brewers: Freddy Peralta expected to miss “significant” time with shoulder injury | In In Brewers | By By Zach Heilprin

The news is not good for Freddy Peralta.

A day after leaving in the top of the fourth inning with an injury, Milwaukee learned the All-Star pitcher is dealing with a posterior shoulder sprain that landed him on the 15-day injured list and will keep him out of the Brewers rotation for the foreseeable future.

“He’s going to miss a significant amount of time,” manager Craig Counsell told reporters in San Diego. “He will be back this season but it’s going to be a lengthy absence. We’re confident that there’s going to be no kind of after effects to this thing. It’s going to take a while to heal and then we’ll build him back up.”

Peralta had been up and down this season but he had strung together several good outings in a row before Sunday’s setback. Now the Brewers will turn to Aaron Ashby to be more than the spot starter and bullpen arm he’s been to this point in the season.

“I mean every loss is significant and Freddy is,” Counsell said. “It chips away at your pitchers. We have a very capable replacement in the starting rotation but Aaron has also impacted us in other places. The way we were trending here Aaron was probably going to impact a little bit more as we move forward. So we lose that and somebody else has to step up. Freddy has set a very high bar with his performance since becoming a Brewer.”

Milwaukee is opening an 11-game road trip in San Diego on Monday.