Mike McCarthy set to return to Green Bay in Week 10 | Packers | By Zach Heilprin

Mike McCarthy will make his return to Lambeau Field in Week 10 of the 2022 season.

The NFL announced Wednesday morning that McCarthy will bring his Dallas Cowboys to Green Bay to face the Packers on Nov. 13 with kick coming at 3:25 p.m. on FOX.

It will be McCarthy’s first time back at a place he called home for 13 years as head coach before being fired in Dec. 2018. The 58-year-old owns the second-most wins in franchise history, played a significant role in the development of future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers and led the Packers to a win in Super Bowl XLV.

Green Bay parted ways with McCarthy after an ugly home loss to Arizona in 2018 that dropped his club to 4-7-1. After a year out of football, the Cowboys hired McCarthy prior to the 2020 season. Following a rough 6-10 campaign that year, Dallas went 12-5 last season and won the NFC East before being knocked out of the playoffs by San Francisco.

The Packers now know they’ll face the New York Giants in London in Week 5 and the Cowboys in Week 10. The NFL will release its full 2022 schedule Thursday night.