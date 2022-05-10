Brewers hang on for 5-4 win at Cincinnati | In In Brewers | By By Zach Heilprin

It got a little dicey towards the end, but Milwaukee held on for a 5-4 win Tuesday in Cincinnati to snap a 3-game losing streak.

The Crew led 5-1 heading to the eighth inning when manager Craig Counsell handed the ball to Devin Williams. The 2020 NL Reliever of the Year proceeded to give up three runs in just 2/3 of an inning before giving way to Luis Perdomo. The runs included a bases loaded walk, one of three free passes Williams gave the Reds.

Milwaukee managed to get out of the inning without further damage thanks to Luis Urias making a diving catch to keep the tying run from scoring.

Josh Hader came on in the ninth and picked up his 12th save in as many chances. His inning included a pair of strikeouts, giving him 500 for his career. According to the Brewers, only one pitcher in MLB history (Aroldis Chapman) reached the milestone faster than Hader.

Freddy Peralta got his second win of the season by allowing just 1 run on 4 hits and striking out a season-high 8 batters in 5 2/3 innings. The righty has now allowed 5 runs combined in his last four starts.

Shortstop Willy Adames, who took on the DH role Tuesday, had what proved to be the game-winning hit with an infield single in the eighth inning to score Lorenzo Cain. Adames was one of five different Brewers to drive in a run.

Two of those runs came off Cincinnati starter Hunter Greene, though he largely silenced Milwaukee’s bats in 5 2/3 innings of work. He did take the loss to fall to 1-5 on the year.

The two teams will meet late Wednesday morning for the final game of the series.