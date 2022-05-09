Brewers fall in Cincinnati for 3rd straight loss | In In Brewers | By By Zach Heilprin

Milwaukee has lost three straight games for the first time this season after a 10-5 setback Monday night in Cincinnati.

Brandon Woodruff did not have his best stuff, giving up 6 runs — 5 earned — on 8 hits and striking out 6. His night included giving up a pair of home runs, which meant he’s now seen 6 of his pitches end up in the stands over 7 starts. It was also his third-straight outing that he’s allowed at least 3 runs and his ERA jumped to 5.97 on the year.

Offensively, Milwaukee’s Rowdy Tellez stayed hot with a 2-run double, while Omar Narvaez bashed his second home run of the season. Tyrone Taylor and Jace Peterson each drove in a run.

The Reds earned their third victory in 4 games after a horrendous 3-22 start to the season.

The two teams will meet again Tuesday night in Cincinnati.