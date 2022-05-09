A huge fourth quarter powers Boston to Game 4 win in Milwaukee | In In Bucks | By By Zach Heilprin

Boston outscored Milwaukee by 15 points in the fourth quarter Monday night on its way to a 116-108 win in Game 4 to tie the Eastern Conference semifinals 2-2.

The Celtics trailed 80-73 heading to the final period before lighting the Bucks’ defense up to the tune of 43 points over the final 12 minutes. Twenty-eight of those points belonged to either Al Horford or Jayson Tatum, who combined to shoot 11 for 12 from the field in the quarter as the Celtics hit 16 of their final 19 shots. That included a Horford 3-pointer with 5:40 left to give Boston a 95-94 lead that it would not relinquish.

Horford and Tatum both ended up with 30 points, while Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart each had 18. Derrick White had 11 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists off the bench.

While the Celtics had guys step up, Milwaukee’s stars couldn’t match them. Jrue Holiday finished 0 for 5 in the quarter and just 5 for 22 in the game. After scoring 13 points in the third quarter to give the Bucks a double-digit lead at one point, Giannis Antetokounmpo had only 6 points in the fourth quarter and had as many turnovers (2) as assists. He finished with a game-high 34 points and 18 rebounds, but he also missed 18 shots (16 for 32). In Milwaukee’s two losses in the series, the two-time MVP shot just 42.3% (25 for 59).

Though Holiday didn’t shoot it well, he did offer up 9 assists, 7 rebounds and 3 steals. Brook Lopez pitched in for 17 points and 7 rebounds. Pat Connaughton gave the Bucks 11 points for the second straight game.

Milwaukee has now already lost twice at Fiserv Forum in this year’s playoffs after falling just once at home in its run to the NBA title last year.

The win allowed Boston to grab homecourt advantage back in what is now a 3-game series as things shift back to TD Garden for Game 5 on Wednesday.