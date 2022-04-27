Brewers beat Pittsburgh (again)

Milwaukee earned its seventh straight victory over Pittsburgh with a 3-1 win Wednesday night at PNC Park.

Neither team could get much offense going and the first hit for either team came by the Brewers in the fifth inning. The Pirates, who finished with just 1 hit, took a 1-0 lead in the sixth inning before Milwaukee answered with an RBI each from Rowdy Tellez and Tyrone Taylor in the seventh to take a 2-1 lead. The Brewers got an insurance run in the eighth when Kolton Wong walked with the bases loaded.

It would be all the offense the Brewers needed with Brad Boxberger, Devin Williams and Josh Hader shutting Pittsburgh down in the final three innings. Hader earned his 10th save in as many chances and became the first pitcher to hit double figures in saves this season.

Aaron Ashby didn’t get the win but he pitched OK for Milwaukee. He went 5 2/3 innings, giving up just 1 run on 1 hit, while striking out 6. But he also walked a career-high 5 batters.

Milwaukee improved to 5-0 against Pittsburgh this year and have won 19 of the last 24 meetings. The Brewers will go for their second straight sweep of the Pirates Thursday with first pitch coming at 11:35 a.m.