Bucks end Chicago’s season with Game 5 win | In In Bucks | By By Zach Heilprin

Milwaukee is headed to the second round of the NBA playoffs for a fourth straight year after powering through Chicago for a 116-100 win Wednesday night in Game 5.

The Bucks jumped all over the undermanned Bulls in the first quarter by outscoring them by 16 points. Giannis Antetokounmpo didn’t miss a shot from the field in the period and finished with 15 points and six rebounds. The lead ballooned to 29 in the second quarter and Milwaukee led by 18 at the break. Chicago made a run to get within 11 in the third quarter, but the Bucks answered with a 13-2 stretch to put the game away.

Antetokounmpo ended up scoring 33 points (11 for 15 on FGs), grabbing 9 rebounds and dishing out 3 assists. The Bucks were 18 points better than Chicago when the two-time MVP was on the floor.

Milwaukee also got a nice night from Bobby Portis. He posted his fourth double-double of the series with points 14 points and 17 rebounds, while Pat Connaughton added 20 points (4 of 7 on 3P) of the bench. Grayson Allen continued his strong series by putting up 13 points

The Bulls were paced by Patrick Williams 23 points. Nikola Vucevic had 19 points and 16 rebounds. Chicago played without All-Star Zach LaVine (COVID protocols) and Alex Caruso (concussion).

The win gave Milwaukee the 4-1 series win and it means the Bucks have made the second round in four straight years. That is tied for the longest streak in franchise history, matching the run from 1984 to 1987.

Milwaukee now moves on to face second-seeded Boston in the Eastern Conference semifinals. The Celtics dispatched seventh-seeded Brooklyn in the only sweep of the first round. The Bucks and Celtics split their season series with each team winning twice at home.

It will be the third time the franchises have played in the playoffs in the last five years. Boston won in seven games in 2018 and then Milwaukee won in five a year later. All-time, the Celtics have beaten the Bucks in five of the seven series they’ve played.

Boston will have homecourt advantage with the series slated to start Sunday at 12 p.m.