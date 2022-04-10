Brewers Week In Review: April 3 — April 9 | In In Brewers | By By Ben Kenney

Milwaukee Brewers baseball is back.

How do we know this? It took only 24 hours for a game to be rained out thanks to that roofless stadium in Chicago, the Brewers’ offense picked up right where it left off (sputtering with runners in scoring position) and Wilson Contreras is already mad about being hit by pitches.

There were thoughts the lockout could push the season back far enough for us not to complain about early-spring weather in Chicago. But instead, that’s what I am now doing — while also noting the Brewers haven’t had a home rainout in 21-plus years.

That aside, it is great to have normal baseball discussions and critiques back in our day-to-day dialogue.

Throughout this season I will take to the keyboard every Sunday afternoon and recap the week that was for the Brewers. Players of the week, trends to note, the best Tweets and videos from the ballpark and more.

So, here is your Week In Review for the 2022 Milwaukee Brewers (April 3 — April 9):

Record: 1-2

Current Standing: T-last in NL Central

The Good: The middle of the lineup

A popular offseason storyline was what President of Baseball Operations David Stearns would do to bolster an offense that struggled mightily in the playoffs last season. The first move came rather quickly—a trade for Boston Red Sox OF Hunter Renfroe. The second, a one-year deal with OF Andrew McCutchen had to wait until after the lockout concluded. But no matter what Stearns did to bolster the lineup, the Brewers entered the season needing OF Christian Yelich to return to All-Star form.

Not much will be taken away from just one series in Chicago. Though if there is any “good” to point to after dropping two of three to the Cubs it has to be the production from the heart of the lineup. Willy Adames hit .333/.667/1.052 with 1 HR and 2 RBI, Yelich started off his important season with a .375/.500/1.038 line and Rowdy Tellez picked up where he left off in last year’s playoffs with a line of .429/.857/1.357, 1 HR and 2 RBI.

The overall run production wasn’t amazing — 3 runs per game — but the good thing is there are signs of life from the heart of the lineup.

My one honorable mention here: Brad Boxberger, Devin Williams and Josh Hader shutting the door on Sunday’s 1-run win.

The Bad: Starting pitching

The Brewers started the year on Thursday with a dismal 1-for-10 performance with runners in scoring position in a 5-4 loss, followed it up with a 9-0 dud where Brandon Woodruff couldn’t get anything going and finished the series with a 5-4 win thanks to big days from Yelich, Adames and Tellez. One common thing through those three contests: the team’s top-end starters couldn’t keep Chicago off the scoreboard.

Sunday’s win will largely cast aside some of the struggles from the starting staff. But Corbin Burnes, Brandon Woodruff and Freddy Peralta combined to allow 13 earned runs, 13 hits and 10 walks in only 12 2/3 innings. While their combined record sits at only 0-1 (both Burnes and Peralta received no-decisions), it’s hard to imagine their season debuts going any worse.

No reason for doom and gloom here. The staff just didn’t have a good week in Chicago.

One other honorable mention: Everybody in the lineup not named Adames, Tellez, Yelich or McCutchen. There was next to zero production aside from those four names.

MVP(s):

-Christian Yelich (.375/.500/1.038)

-Rowdy Tellez (.429/.857/1.357) 1 HR, 2 RBI

Story Of The Week: Tempers flare yet again

If you’re sitting at home and wondering why there are so many hit batters when the Cubs and Brewers face off, you would be correct in recognizing it happens at an alarmingly high rate. Over the last three years no team has been hit more than the Cubs by Brewers. Second on the list: the Brewers being hit by the Cubs.

It happened again on Saturday, as Woodruff plunked Nick Madrigal in the 1st and Wilson Contreras in the 4th, Trevor Gott hit Madrigal in the 7th, then Keegan Thompson hit McCutchen in the top half of the 8th. Naturally, McCutchen took exception to being intentionally hit and the benches quickly cleared.

Tempers are flaring between these two rivals and it’s only April 10th.

Stat Of The Week: Chicago scored 18 total runs on only 22 hits.

Best Video(s):

Benches clear after Cutch gets drilled by a pitch. Contreras, Happ were hit earlier in the game for the Cubs 👀#ThisIsMyCrew pic.twitter.com/5JzmflKOjr — Bally Sports Wisconsin (@BallySportWI) April 9, 2022

Best Tweets:

-First W

BREWERS WIN!

BREWERS WIN!

BREWERS WIN! pic.twitter.com/93EpvVRUv7 — Bally Sports Wisconsin (@BallySportWI) April 10, 2022

-Brandon Woodruff’s stat sheet was full from the start—though not in a good way.

Seventeen pitches into the ballgame, Brandon Woodruff has thrown five strikes, issued two walks, hit a batter and drawn two mound visits. — Adam McCalvy (@AdamMcCalvy) April 9, 2022

-The analytics we need.

Since the start of the 2020 season… Brewers pitchers have hit Cubs batters 27 times. Cubs pitchers have hit Brewers batters 25 times. — Curt Hogg (@CyrtHogg) April 9, 2022

-It rains in Chicago in April.

-Not a great start for the Big 3.

Not the start the Brewers envisioned for Corbin Burnes, Brandon Woodruff and Freddy Peralta against the Cubs. The trio combined for 12 2/3 innings, 13 hits, 13 earned runs, 10 walks, 12 strikeouts. — Adam McCalvy (@AdamMcCalvy) April 10, 2022

-McCutchen talks about the near brawl

Just got done talking to Andrew McCutchen about the hit by pitch from Keegan Thompson that led to the benches clearing between the Cubs and Brewers this afternoon. Here’s the first part of what he had to say. pic.twitter.com/pSoocmTSI0 — Curt Hogg (@CyrtHogg) April 9, 2022

-The front-page headline game is still strong.

Next Week: @ BAL, vs. STL

Talk to you again next Sunday.