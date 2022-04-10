Former Wisconsin RB coach Gary Brown passes away | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Former Wisconsin running backs coach Gary Brown passed away Sunday at the age of 52.

“I am deeply saddened by Gary’s passing,” head coach Paul Chryst stated in a release from the school. “Though he was only on our staff for a year he had a profound impact on our players and our program. We are all better people for having known Gary. He was a tremendous person, a terrific coach and a joy to be around. He had great energy and passion for life and that showed every day. My deepest condolences go out to his wife, Kim, his children, Malena and Dorianna and Tre, and his entire family, his friends and everyone who loved him.”

Former Dallas Cowboys running back coach Gary Brown, who spent this past year coaching running backs at Wisconsin, passed away tonight. He was in hospice for the last couple of weeks at in hometown in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. Brown was a star running back at Penn State. RIP — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) April 11, 2022

"Every day is a gift." Thank you, Coach GB.

For the lessons, for the laughs,

for everything you've given us. May you rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/apTc4ZoG2z — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) April 11, 2022

Brown had stepped away from the team in December and did not travel to the Las Vegas Bowl. Chryst was unsure if he would be able to return and didn’t fill Brown’s position until just before spring practice started last month.

The impact Brown had on players in his short time at Wisconsin came pouring out on social media when the news broke.

This one hurts…rest easy coach. pic.twitter.com/i3iN5H2Zli — Braelon Allen (@BraelonAllen) April 11, 2022

Nothing but love for this man.. Rest easy Coach Brown❤️ pic.twitter.com/a3r2Nw26FQ — Isaac Guerendo (@isaacguerendo) April 11, 2022

Love you GB. Thank you for everything pic.twitter.com/baK6heepjd — Grover Bortolotti (@groverbortolot7) April 11, 2022

Cherish the company around you Today. Always take an opportunity to express gratitude & love for those who impact you. RIP GB 🕊 — Garrett Groshek (@garrettgro37) April 11, 2022

Be thankful for who your cross paths with because you never know what will happen. GB you brought energy and light into each day you were here. Can’t believe your gone… Rest easy coach💔❤️ — Deacon Pe’a Hill (@dhillsb10) April 11, 2022

Never take a moment for granted. You impacted more lives than you could have known. Rest easy Coach GB❤️ — Hayden Rucci (@haydenrucci) April 11, 2022

Brown arrived in Madison after a long career as an assistant in the NFL. He was with Cleveland (2009-2012) and Dallas (2013-2019) before being sidelined during the 2020 season while battling cancer for a second time.

Prior to serving in the NFL, Brown spent 2008 at Rutgers as its running backs coach. He got his college coaching career started at Lycoming College in his hometown of Williamsport, Penn.

Brown played in the NFL for eight seasons after being drafted in the eighth round of the 1991 draft out of Penn State. He rushed for 1,000 yards twice in his career, once with Houston and once with the New York Giants.

Gary Brown was a great person. Prayers up to his wife Kim and his 3 kids. My sincere condolences — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) April 11, 2022

Great Father, Husband, Coach, and Mentor. Appreciate you and your family more than anything GB… Thank you for teaching me the way on the field and in life. Appreciate you Gary Brown. 🙏🏾 — DeMarco Murray (@DeMarcoMurray) April 11, 2022