Former Wisconsin RB coach Gary Brown passes away

April 10, 2022
|In Badgers
|By Zach Heilprin

Former Wisconsin running backs coach Gary Brown passed away Sunday at the age of 52.

“I am deeply saddened by Gary’s passing,” head coach Paul Chryst stated in a release from the school. “Though he was only on our staff for a year he had a profound impact on our players and our program. We are all better people for having known Gary. He was a tremendous person, a terrific coach and a joy to be around. He had great energy and passion for life and that showed every day. My deepest condolences go out to his wife, Kim, his children, Malena and Dorianna and Tre, and his entire family, his friends and everyone who loved him.”

Brown had stepped away from the team in December and did not travel to the Las Vegas Bowl. Chryst was unsure if he would be able to return and didn’t fill Brown’s position until just before spring practice started last month.

The impact Brown had on players in his short time at Wisconsin came pouring out on social media when the news broke.

Brown arrived in Madison after a long career as an assistant in the NFL. He was with Cleveland (2009-2012) and Dallas (2013-2019) before being sidelined during the 2020 season while battling cancer for a second time.

Prior to serving in the NFL, Brown spent 2008 at Rutgers as its running backs coach. He got his college coaching career started at Lycoming College in his hometown of Williamsport, Penn.

Brown played in the NFL for eight seasons after being drafted in the eighth round of the 1991 draft out of Penn State. He rushed for 1,000 yards twice in his career, once with Houston and once with the New York Giants.