Green Bay passed over for 2024 NFL Draft | In In Packers | By By Zach Heilprin

The NFL Draft is not coming to Green Bay in 2024.

The league announced Monday that it had awarded one of its marquee events to the city of Detroit for that year. Green Bay and Washington had been the other cities in the running to host.

Packers president/CEO Mark Murphy responded to the news with a statement sent out on social media:

“The Packers and the event’s community supporters remain optimistic that Green Bay will have the opportunity to host the NFL Draft in the near future. We will continue to work with Discover Green Bay and our other partners in the effort to update our bid details and continue our dialogue with NFL officials so they remain excited about our community’s plan to host this significant event. The NFL Draft would draw fans to the area from around the country and proudly display the NFL’s storied history to football fans around the world, while highlighting the uniqueness of Green Bay.”

This year’s draft is slated to be held in Las Vegas, while the 2023 draft will take place in Kansas City.