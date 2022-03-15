Packers: Lucas Patrick to sign with Chicago, Oren Burks with San Francisco | In In Packers | By By Zach Heilprin

Two of Green Bay’s unrestricted free agents have new homes in advance of the start of the NFL’s new league year on Wednesday afternoon.

Linebacker Oren Burks tweeted Tuesday that he had come to terms with the San Francisco 49ers, while the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported later in the day that offensive lineman Lucas Patrick had agreed to a deal with the Chicago Bears.

Burks, a third-round draft pick in 2018, never found an impactful role on defense for the Packers. He played in 59 games in his career but made just seven starts. The 26-year-old did see more time under new defensive coordinator Joe Barry in 2021 and had a career-high 36 tackles and a 1/2 sack. He played a much bigger role on special teams where he was a fixture on nearly every unit.

Patrick has been a versatile piece along the line since making the team as an undrafted free agent in 2017. He started 34 games in his time with the club, including 28 between guard and center the last two years.

Rapoport reported it’s a two-year deal worth $8 million for the 28-year-old. Chicago’s new offensive coordinator — Luke Getsy — knows Patrick well after spending the last three years as an assistant with the Packers.

The list of Green Bay’s remaining unrestricted free agents include cornerback Rasul Douglas, wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling and tight end Robert Tonyan.