Packers reportedly won't be bringing back ST coach Maurice Drayton

The Green Bay Packers will have a new special teams coordinator next season.

According to Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, the team has let Maurice Drayton know he will not return for a second season leading the unit.

Maurice Drayton will not return as #Packers special teams coordinator, a source said. Story to come shortly. — Tom Silverstein (@TomSilverstein) February 1, 2022

Drayton was an assistant under former coordinator Shawn Mennenga and was promoted by coach Matt LaFleur after last season. His only year on the job was a near disaster, with major breakdowns by different aspects of the entire unit. It culminated with one of the worst special teams performances in postseason history in a loss to San Francisco as the Packers got a field goal blocked, allowed a long kickoff return and had a punt blocked that was returned for a touchdown.

Drayton’s replacement will be LaFleur’s third different coordinator since taking over in 2019.

Staff changes

While the Drayton news is not official yet, the team did announce several other promotions Tuesday.

Wide receivers coach Jason Vrable will add the title of passing-game coordinator. He takes that from former quarterbacks coach Luke Getsy, who is now the offensive coordinator in Chicago.

The team also promoted Luke Butkus to offensive line coach. He had been the assistant offensive line coach the last three seasons under Adam Stenavich, who was promoted to offensive coordinator earlier this week. Butkus will be assisted by Ryan Mahaffey. He will be entering his second season with the club.

Though they don’t yet have a quarterbacks coach to replace Getsy, the team did elevate Connor Lewis to assistant quarterbacks coach. He’s been with the club for the last six seasons in a variety of roles.