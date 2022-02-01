Wisconsin adds 3-star wide receiver in 2022 class | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Wisconsin signed most of its 2022 recruiting class in December but the Badgers will be adding one more to the mix.

Wide receiver Chris Brooks Jr. (Ferguson, Mo.) announced his commitment to Wisconsin on Tuesday.

A three-star recruit, the 6-foot-3 Brooks originally committed to Yale before taking a visit to Madison last weekend. Rated as the 27th-best player in Missouri and the No. 141-ranked wide receiver in the country, Brooks had offers from a number of other Ivy League schools, as well as Miami (OH), Buffalo and Ball State.

Brooks’ change of mind gives the Badgers three wide receivers in their 2022 class. They also added to the position by grabbing UCLA transfer Keontez Lewis and moving junior cornerback Dean Engram to offense.