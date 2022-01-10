Packers OLB Za’Darius Smith reportedly cleared to return | In In Packers | By By Zach Heilprin

When the Green Bay Packers take the field for the divisional round of the playoffs the team should have two more All-Pros on the field.

A day after left tackle David Bakhtiari returned to action for the first time in more than a year, the NFL Network is reporting outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith has been cleared medically and will be designated to return from injured reserve. If things go as planned, Smith will be available for the playoffs.

From @GMFB: #Packers star pass-rusher Za’Darius Smith, out since late September because of back surgery, was officially cleared this past week & is slated to be designated for return this week, sources say. If all goes well, he’ll be on the field when Green Bay’s playoffs begin. pic.twitter.com/t2iRWiAcvw — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 10, 2022

Smith hasn’t played since Week 1 against New Orleans. He went on injured reserve days after that and underwent back surgery. In his first two seasons with the Packers, Smith led the team with 26 total sacks.

Green Bay is also expecting to get cornerback Jaire Alexander back on the field. He hasn’t played since Week 4 due to a shoulder injury but has practiced on a regular basis for the last month. It’s possible he would have suited up against Detroit on Sunday but tested positive for COVID-19 and practiced just once last week.

The Packers will have to wait until after Wild Card weekend to find out their opponent. It will be one of four teams: Los Angeles Rams, Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers or Philadelphia Eagles.