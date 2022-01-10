Badgers move up 10 spots in latest AP rankings | In In Uncategorized | By By Zach Heilprin

Wisconsin is moving up in the national rankings.

Fresh off a 3-0 week, the Badgers jumped 10 spots to No. 13 in the latest Associated Press poll. They are one of five Big Ten teams in the poll, headlined by Purdue at No. 7. Michigan State comes in at No. 10, while Ohio State is at No. 16. Illinois entered the poll at No. 25.

Wisconsin’s ascension was well earned. Coach Greg Gard’s club went on the road at upset the then-No. 3 Boilermakers, just the Badgers fifth win against Purdue at Mackey Arena since its opened in 1967. They followed that up with a blowout win over Iowa and then held on for another road win against Maryland on Sunday. It was the first time since January of 2019 that Wisconsin had won three Big Ten games, including two on the road, in a single week.

UW has a chance to further improve its impressive resume in the next 11 days, as a home game against the Buckeyes is set for Thursday and a visit from the Spartans comes Jan. 21.

Baylor remained the top rated team, with Gonzaga, UCLA, Auburn and USC rounding out the top five.

