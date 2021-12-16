Packers: Kenny Clark placed on reserve/COVID list, David Bakhtiari practices again | In In Packers | By By Zach Heilprin

The Green Bay Packers are dealing with COVID issues again.

Coach Matt LaFleur told reporters Thursday that defensive tackle Kenny Clark had been put on the reserve/COVID-19 list after testing positive. Clark is the first Packers player to go on the list this week, though the last four days have been the worst stretch of the season for others NFL teams when it comes to positive tests.

Clark will almost surely miss Sunday’s game at Baltimore. Assuming he’s vaccinated, the only way for him to play would be to test negative twice 24 hours apart.

The Pro Bowl lineman is just the latest key player for the Packers to be sidelined by COVID this year. Among the others that have been impacted include quarterback Aaron Rodgers, wide receivers Davante Adams and Allen Lazard, along with linebacker De’Vondre Campbell.

Bakhtiari practices

Before Wednesday’s practice, LaFleur said left tackle David Bakhtiari would not practice. About a 1/2 hour later the All-Pro trotted onto the practice the field.

“It did surprise me. I was surprised as everybody else,” LaFleur said Thursday. “I think that just speaks to how badly he wants to get back out there. He’s going to do everything he can and hopefully he’ll be out there against (Thursday).

The 30-year-old was in fact back on the field for a second straight day. This is the first week since he had arthroscopic surgery on his knee last month that he’s been on the field for practice. The surgery was to clean up some things in the same knee in which he tore his ACL last December.

Cornerback Jaire Alexander also practiced Thursday. It’s his second straight week of practice as he attempts to return from a shoulder injury suffered in Week 4.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers did not practice as he continues to let his fractured toe heal. He practiced just once last week and could follow the same plan in getting ready to face the Ravens.

Others not at practice included running back Aaron Jones, wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown, right tackle Billy Turner and tight end Marcedes Lewis.