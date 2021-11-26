Rodgers doesn’t practice but will play, three others questionable for Rams | In In Packers | By By Zach Heilprin

Aaron Rodgers didn’t practice at all this week but he will start Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback is dealing with a fractured pinky toe on his left foot, an injury he suffered during his 10-day quarantine following a positive COVID-19 test. Rodgers didn’t practice two days last week but was on the field last Friday for some reps before lighting it up against Minnesota in a loss. This week, he didn’t take any snaps but was at least involved in practice Friday.

“He didn’t participate in practice but he was out there relaying the calls to (backup) Jordan (Love). Just getting that practice of saying the play calls,” coach Matt LaFleur said of Rodgers’ involvement. “It’s just making sure the communication is on point in terms of making sure he’s comfortable with everything we put in the plan and how we’re going to attack LA’s defense.”

Helping the offense could be the return of two starters — running back Aaron Jones (knee) and wide receiver Allen Lazard (shoulder). Both are listed as questionable after missing last week’s loss to Minnesota. Linebacker Rashan Gary is also listed as questionable with an elbow injury.

All three could likely benefit from an additional time off, especially with the team’s bye coming next week. LaFleur admitted it’s at least part of their thinking.

“If a guy is cleared to play, we’ll let him go,” LaFleur said. “But you’re also mindful of what you have in front of you. Certainly we never want to put somebody in a position that could subject them to greater risk where they could be out for a longer period of time.”

Cornerback Kevin King is listed as doubtful with hip and knee injuries, while tackle David Bakhtiari has been ruled out as he recovers from arthroscopic surgery on his knee.