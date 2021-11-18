Packers: David Bakhtiari, Aaron Rodgers miss practice again | In In Packers | By By Zach Heilprin

Matt LaFleur said last Friday that David Bakhtiari had not suffered a setback in his return from a torn ACL even though he sat out that day’s practice. Almost a week later, the Green Bay Packers All-Pro left tackle still has not returned to the field, which left reporters peppering LaFleur with more questions.

“It’s day-to-day. It’s part of the process,” LaFleur said Thursday. “He’s coming off a major injury. And like I said, we’re trying to put him in the best possible position for when he does return that he’s good to go.”

The answer didn’t satisfy the question of why the left tackle went from practicing last Wednesday and Thursday to not taking part in any of the last three practices.

“I’m not going to get into it guys. You can ask a million different ways,” LaFleur told reporters. “I’m just going to tell you the same thing over and over. It’s day-to-day, it’s part of the process. He’s coming off a major injury, he’s doing everything in his power to get back as quickly as possible and that’s just where we are right now.”

Bakhtiari hasn’t played in a game since last December and it’s at least worth considering if he’ll actually be able to get on the field this season. However, it’s a thought that LaFleur was not willing to ponder yet.

“I mean, shoot, that’s a long time from now,” LaFleur said of the rest of the season. “I’m sure as heck hope he’s able to go at some point. Like I said, day-to-day.”

Bakhtiari wasn’t the only player sitting out Thursday. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers was also a spectator at practice due to a toe injury. He spent a majority of the practice period open to the media talking with LaFleur and said Tuesday he will play Sunday against Minnesota.

Running back Aaron Jones and wide receiver Allen Lazard were also out, while safety Darnell Savage, outside linebacker Rashan Gary, cornerback Kevin King, defensive lineman Kingsley Keke and wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling were limited.

“It’s just part of what most teams deal with around this league,” LaFleur said. “Ideally, you’d have everybody out there, and all 11 that are going to be playing in the game. But that’s just not the reality of our league.”