WR Odell Beckham Jr. picks Rams over Packers

Odell Beckham Jr. is not coming to Green Bay and instead signing with a team that the Packers could potentially have to beat to get to the Super Bowl.

It was announced Thursday that the three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver had agreed to a one-year contract with the Los Angeles Rams.

According the NFL Network’s Kim Jones, Beckham Jr. was going back and forth Thursday deciding whether to join Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams in Green Bay or team up with Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp, Robert Woods and a star studded defense. He ultimately chose the latter.

Sources: Odell’s final 2 teams came down to the #Rams and #Packers (who remained his preferred destination). Not once did OBJ feel like GB was all-in. On the flip side, he spoke w/Sean McVay, who was able to creatively detail the multitude of ways he’d maximize OBJ’s talents. https://t.co/NEzQNqAJsp — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) November 11, 2021

Adams said Wednesday his hopes were high to land Beckham Jr., who had been cut by Cleveland earlier this week. Adams spoke with Beckham Jr. and told him he always had a home in Green Bay if he wanted to come. There were also reports that Rodgers reached out to Beckham Jr. while in quarantine to try and recruit him.

The signing of Beckham Jr. is just the latest “all-in” move by the Rams after trading for eight-time Pro Bowl linebacker Von Miller earlier this month.