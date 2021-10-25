Packers could get WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling back this week | In In Packers | By By Zach Heilprin

Green Bay likely won’t have its top wide receiver Thursday in Arizona, but it could get one of its best targets back in time for the matchup.

On the same day Davante Adams was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, a report from Pro Football Focus said Marquez Valdes-Scantling is expected to be activated from injured reserve.

Current expectation is #Packers WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling will be activated off IR and play Thursday night against the Cardinals, per source. Green Bay will monitor MVS's hamstring this week, but potential good news with Davante Adams on the COVID-19 list. — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) October 25, 2021

Earlier in the day, coach Matt LaFleur was asked if there was any hope for Valdes-Scantling to return.

“Yeah, absolutely, there’s hope for that,” LaFleur said. “I know he’s out there running today, and we’ll see how he’s feeling come (Tuesday) and as we progress throughout the week. I know he’s working hard. He wants to be out there. Certainly, we miss the element that he brings. I thought he was playing at a really high level before he went out and he’s had a great attitude and I know he’s working hard.”

Valdes-Scantling suffered a hamstring injury late in the Packers win over San Francisco in Week 3. As Green Bay’s deep threat, Valdes-Scantling had six catches for 76 yards and a touchdown before the injury.