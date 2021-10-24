Packers 24, Washington 10: 2-minute drill

Green Bay has won six straight games following a 24-10 win over Washington on Sunday at Lambeau Field.

Game Balls

Offense: Aaron Rodgers

The offense wasn’t hitting on all cylinders, but Rodgers was still effective. He threw three more touchdowns, including one on a vintage effort to Davante Adams while on the run and throwing back across his body to hit his favorite target.

Since the season opener in which he did not throw a touchdown and threw two interceptions, Rodgers has 15 touchdowns and just one pick in Green Bay six-game winning streak.

Defense: Rashan Gary

The former first-round pick has been getting pressure much of the season, but the sacks were not there. They showed up Sunday, with Gary picking up two of the Packers four sacks on the day. He made one of the biggest plays of the game early in the second half, coming around tackle Charles Leno to strip quarterback Taylor Heinicke of the ball. Green Bay was able to recover and would score a touchdown a few plays later to take a 14-point lead and Washington would never get closer on the scoreboard the rest of the day.

Best Video

Davante Adams is the best in the league and it’s not even close. pic.twitter.com/jqclwSgWXN — Scott Grodsky (@ScottGrodsky) October 24, 2021

Rodgers was asked what he is thinking when he throws a 50-50 ball like this to Davante Adams

“There’s no 50-50 balls for Davante. It’s always in his favor.”

Best Tweets

The Green Bay Packers have not allowed a red-zone touchdown since Week 6. — Zach Kruse (@zachkruse2) October 24, 2021

"Rashan Gary doesn't have any impact plays" — Aaron Nagler (@AaronNagler) October 24, 2021

Just put De’Vondre Campbell in the Packers HOF already. We’ve waited long enough. — Dusty, but Spookier (@DustyEvely) October 24, 2021

Matt LaFleur told about Aaron Rodgers’ desire to sleep in his own bed instead of hotels nights before games after Rodgers’ back locked up this morning. LaFleur chuckles and says he’ll discuss with “Coach Rodgers.” 😂 — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) October 24, 2021

In Case You Missed It

— The Packers wore their throwback uniforms for the first and only time this season. The all-green look was the same the team wore for a time in the 1950s.

— Linebacker Preston Smith was inactive for the game due to an oblique injury. It was the first game of his career he has missed, snapping his streak of consecutive games played at 102.

— Cornerback Kevin King missed his second straight game with a shoulder injury. Veteran Rasul Douglas started in his place.

— Sunday was National Tight Ends Day (yes, it is a thing). Green Bay’s Robert Tonyan celebrated by having his best game of the season, catching four passes for 63 yards and a touchdown.

Fellow tight end Marcedes Lewis also had a season-high three catches for 31 yards.

— Outside linebacker Whitney Mercilus made his debut after signing with the team on Tuesday. He was used as a pass rusher and made his presence felt in the backfield several times.

Inside the Numbers

4 – That is how many red zone stops Green Bay had on the day. Those came after teams converted on 15-of-15 red zone opportunities to start the season.

RED ZONE DEFENSE 🥲 — Kenny Clark (@KCBoutThatLife) October 24, 2021

13 – That is how many tackles De’Vondre Campbell had for the Packers. It was his third double-digit tackle game of the season. Campbell also forced two fumbles.

5 — That is how many catches Allen Lazard had on a second quarter drive that he punctuated with a 10-yard touchdown.

57 – That is how many yards the Packers had rushing. It was the third fewest in Matt LaFleur’s tenure and least since Nov. 3, 2019.

2 – That is how many fumbles AJ Dillon had. It included a lost fumble in Green Bay territory.

What’s Next

Green Bay (6-1) heads to face Arizona (7-0) on Thursday night.