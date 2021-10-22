Packers: LB Preston Smith, two others questionable for Washington game | In In Packers | By By Zach Heilprin

Things are looking up for the Green Bay Packers on the injury report.

After missing the last two days with an oblique injury, outside linebacker Preston Smith returned to practice Friday on a limited basis. The veteran hasn’t missed a game in his career and the Packers will list him as questionable for Sunday’s matchup with Washington.

The same goes for two members of the secondary. Cornerback Kevin King (shoulder) practiced on a limited basis for a third straight day, while safety Darnell Savage (concussion) was out there for a second straight day. Unless there is a setback for either guy, they should be good to go Sunday.

Only two players — center Josh Myers (knee) and tackle Dennis Kelly (back) — are listed as out for the game.

On Washington’s side of things, three players are listed as questionable. That includes running back Antonio Gibson (shin), cornerback William Jackson III (knee) and defensive end Shaka Toney (illness). Four other players — tackle Sam Cosmi (ankle), wide receiver Curtis Samuel (groin), guard Brandon Scherff (knee) and wide receiver Cam Sims (hamstring) — are listed as out.