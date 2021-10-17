Packers 24, Bears 14: 2-minute drill

Green Bay won its fifth straight game Sunday with a 24-14 win over the Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago.

Game Balls

Offense: Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon

Green Bay pounded its talented duo into the Chicago defense and had a ton of success. Jones and Dillon combined for 135 yards on the ground and averaged 5.6 yards per carry in doing it.

Jones was especially good on the first drive of the second half. He burst up the middle for 28 yards to jump start the possession and then caught a 12-yard touchdown from Aaron Rodgers to finish it off. It was his fifth game of having at least 96 total yards of offense this season, including three where he topped 100 yards.

Dillon, meanwhile, finished the Bears off in the final minutes of the fourth quarter. He had gains of eight, three, nine and three yards to help run out the clock.

Defense: Kenny Clark

With so many injuries to the other star players on defense, Clark was a guy that Packers could ill afford to lose. But that is exactly what appeared to happen in the first half when he went down with an apparent injury. Coach Matt LaFleur said he almost threw up when he saw Clark was hurt. But the defensive tackle was able to return and played well.

On Chicago’s final possession, Clark got quarterback Justin Fields twice for sacks, ending any hope of a potential last gasp comeback from the Bears.

St. Brown gets called for offensive pass interference #GBvsCHI pic.twitter.com/GtGwWRseQt — Ted Buddy 🏀🏈 (@TedBuddy8) October 17, 2021

“All my fucking life. I own you. I still own you. I still own you.” pic.twitter.com/KvudpcqvoR — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) October 17, 2021

Did Aaron Rodgers just say “I own you” to the crowd? That’s disgusting. How do we let kids watch this? Do something @nfl — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) October 17, 2021

Everyone in Soldier Field watching Rodgers running and screaming “I OWN YOU” pic.twitter.com/hZLIgTqa6j — Nick Maraldo (@nickmaraldo) October 17, 2021

Reporter: Hey Aaron, why did you yell “I own you” at Bears fans? Rodgers: pic.twitter.com/lSJ2Zbeh7H — Kenny Morales (@KennyMoralesTV) October 17, 2021

You couldn’t pay me enough money to tackle @ajdillon7. Especially when it’s 10 degrees in a month at Lambeau. — Kurt Benkert (@KurtBenkert) October 17, 2021

Aaron Rodgers completed all 15 of his passes traveling fewer than 10 air yards today against the Bears, resulting in 141 yards and 2 TD. 🔹 Rodgers: Most completions without an incompletion on passes U10 air yards over the last 6 seasons#GBvsCHI | #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/AnmyXFOvwU — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) October 17, 2021

“Sometimes you black out on the field in a good way. I’ve definitely blacked out from a concussion, which isn’t a good way. I looked up in the stands and in the front row all I saw was a woman giving me the double bird. I’m not sure exactly what came out of my mouth next.”

— Aaron Rodgers on him screaming “I own you” to Chicago fans after his touchdown run

“I love it. That’s A-Rod. I love it. What can you say? He’s right.”

— Aaron Jones on his reaction to Rodgers’ yelling at the fans

— Center Josh Myers suffered a knee injury in the first quarter and did not return. Lucas Patrick replaced him. LaFleur said they do not believe it is a season-ending injury for Myers.

— Outside linebacker Preston Smith went down with an oblique injury in the first half. He did not return to the game.

— Safety Darnell Savage had an interception in the first half but was knocked from the game with a concussion in the third quarter. When Savage went out, the Packers were missing three of their preferred starters in the secondary, as cornerbacks Jaire Alexander and Kevin King were already out with injuries.

— After missing three games with an ankle injury, Elgton Jenkins returned to the lineup. He got the start at left tackle and was part of a solid performance from the line overall.

20 – That is how many wins the Packers have in their last 23 games against Chicago. They now lead the overall series by seven games.

0 – That is how many players have rushed for 100 yards against the Packers this season. Chicago’s Khalil Herbert came the closest, running for 97 yards on Sunday.

2 – That is how many touchdown passes Aaron Rodgers had. He also had zero interceptions. It moved him past Drew Brees for the second most games with 2+ touchdowns and no interceptions in NFL history.

4 — That is how many receiving touchdowns Aaron Jones has this season, which is a career high.

Green Bay (5-1) will head back home to face Washington (2-4) at Lambeau Field next Sunday.