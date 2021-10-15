CB Kevin King out for Sunday, T Elgton Jenkins questionable | In In Packers | By By Zach Heilprin

There was some good news and bad news for the Green Bay Packers in the final injury update of the week.

On the bad side of things, cornerback Kevin King will miss Sunday’s game at Chicago with a shoulder injury. King did not practice at all this week after suffering the injury against Cincinnati. With Jaire Alexander on injured reserve with a shoulder injury of his own, the Packers will be without their top two cornerbacks.

Coach Matt LaFleur told reporters Friday they still have enough guys to get the job done, including first-round pick Eric Stokes.

“We’ve got a lot of different guys that we can put out there,” LaFleur said. “(Rasul Douglas) is one of the guys. (Isaac Yiadom) has been here for a while now. And then we also have (Chandon Sullivan), (Shemar Jean-Charles) and then we’ve got Quinton Dunbar on the (practice squad), so we’ve got plenty of options.”

Douglas was just signed off Arizona’s practice squad two weeks ago, but LaFleur said he’s up to speed on what the Packers are doing.

“He’s doing a nice job,” LaFleur said of Douglas. “I know he’s ready to roll, so there’s a good chance you’ll see him this weekend.”

On the potentially good side of the injury report, tackle Elgton Jenkins practiced for a third straight day, though it was in a limited capacity. He’s missed the last three games with an ankle injury and is listed as questionable.

“We’ll give him up until game time,” LaFleur said. “We worked a lot of different combinations (in practice), so I’ll let you know guy you know 90 minutes before the game on Sunday.”

Center Josh Myers practiced fully for a second straight day and appears ready to return after sitting out last week’s win against the Bengals with a hand injury.

On the Bears side of things, wide receiver Allen Robinson and defensive tackle Akiem Hicks practiced on a limited basis and are listed as questionable. Pro Bowl outside linebacker Khalil Mack did not practice this week but will also be questionable for Sunday.