Bucks sign GM Jon Horst to contract extension | In In Bucks | By By Zach Heilprin

Milwaukee Bucks general manager Jon Horst will be sticking around for a while.

Coming off the team’s first NBA title in 50 years, the Bucks awarded the man that put the team together with a long-term contract extension. The move was announced by team owners Marc Lasry, Wes Edens and Jamie Dinan.

“I am blessed and excited to continue with the Bucks,” Horst said in a press release. “Thank you to Marc, Wes and Jamie for your continued confidence and trust in me and for giving us the resources to be successful. We have the best ownership in sports, and I’m humbled to work with you. I also want to express my deep appreciation to my great partners and friends, Peter Feigin and Coach Bud, as we continue building sustainable success in Milwaukee. My executive team, led by Milt Newton, is incredible, and I appreciate your support and dedication every day.

“To our players, I’m grateful for your trust, commitment, and belief, and for working incredibly hard to get better every day. You are the reason I get to live my dream, and my family and I are forever grateful. Milwaukee is our home. Go Bucks!”

Horst has been with the Bucks since 2008 and took over as GM in 2017. He was named the NBA Executive of the Year in 2019 and oversaw the building of a roster that won a championship in July.

“Jon’s preparedness, decision-making and leadership have been instrumental in the Bucks’ success during his tenure, and he has earned this extension,” Lasry, Edens and Dinan said in the release. “We appreciate Jon’s hard work and creativity and are excited that he will continue to lead our basketball operations for years to come.”