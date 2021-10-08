Packers hopeful Alexander can avoid season-ending surgery | In In Packers | By By Associated Press

The Green Bay Packers are hoping 2020 Pro Bowl cornerback Jaire Alexander’s injured shoulder will heal on its own rather than needing season-ending surgery.

Alexander was injured during the third quarter of a 27-17 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Packers coach Matt LaFleur ruled out Alexander and center Josh Myers (hand) for Sunday’s game at Cincinnati.

The Packers are expected to start Kevin King and rookie first-round pick Eric Stokes at cornerback with Chandon Sullivan in the slot. King missed the last two games with a concussion but was a full participant at Friday’s practice.