Brewers: P Corbin Burnes claims first ERA title | In In Brewers | By By Zach Heilprin

A Milwaukee pitcher has won the team’s first ERA title.

Los Angeles’ Walker Buehler gave up one run over five innings to the Brewers in a 10-3 win for the Dodgers. It left his ERA at 2.47, handing the NL title to Milwaukee’s Corbin Burnes at 2.43. Another LA starter, Max Scherzer, finished second at 2.46.

“That’s a sign of how dominant he’s been, better than any other starter in the league,” manager Craig Counsell said. “When you win 95 games, you’ll have a lot of guys with really special seasons and Corbin is at the top of that list, for sure.”

Burnes went 11-5, the most wins for him in his four year MLB career. Combined with his 2.11 ERA last season, Burnes is 15-6 with a 2.35 ERA over the last two years.

Meanwhile, Milwaukee’s Brandon Woodruff came in at No. 4 with a 2.56 ERA. Freddy Peralta (2.81) and Eric Lauer (3.19) didn’t have the qualifying number of innings to be considered, but would have finished tied for sixth and tied for 15th, respectively.

The Brewers will open the postseason Friday against Atlanta in the NLDS at American Family Field.