Packers: WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling headed to injured reserve, two others doubtful for Pittsburgh | In In Packers | By By Zach Heilprin

Green Bay is going to be shorthanded when it faces Pittsburgh on Sunday.

Coach Matt LaFleur said Friday that wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling will miss the game with a hamstring injury.

“The other guys are going to be asked to fulfill those roles and it’s going to be multiple people doing the things that MVS would provide for us,” LaFLeur said when asked how they replace a deep threat like Valdes-Scantling. “We have a plan in place but our guys are going to have to go take that plan and go out there and execute.”

Later, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that the Packers would be putting Valdes-Scantling on injured reserve, meaning he’ll miss at least three weeks.

In addition to that, cornerback Kevin King (concussion) and left tackle Elgton Jenkins (ankle) are listed as doubtful for the game.

If Jenkins can’t go, Yosh Nijman would get his second start. He held up quite well against San Francisco last week. LaFleur said he’s hopeful that Jenkins will be ready to return next week when the Packers face Cincinnati.

King would be replaced by first-round pick Eric Stokes, who got the nod in King’s place last week.

Three others are listed as questionable for the Packers: ﻿linebacker Krys Barnes﻿ (concussion), safety ﻿Vernon Scott﻿ (hamstring) and defensive lineman ﻿Jack Heflin﻿ (ankle).

The Steelers will be without defensive tackle Carlos Davis (Knee), along with offensive linemen Chukwuma Okorafor (Concussion) and Rashaad Coward (ankle). Wide receiver Chase Claypool (hamstring) is questionable.

Pittsburgh will have outside linebacker TJ Watt. The former Wisconsin All-American missed last week’s game against Cincinnati with a groin injury.