Ryan Braun officially retires

Ryan Braun’s baseball career is officially over.

The longtime Milwaukee Brewers outfielder announced his retirement in a video message posted to the team’s social media accounts.

Today, more than 14 years after I first took the field as a Milwaukee Brewer, I’ve decided to retire. While it’s impossible to summarize my emotions, what I feel most is one, simple thing – gratitude. I just wanted to take a moment to say ‘thank you’. – Ryan Braun pic.twitter.com/pQxuW9qk1z — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) September 14, 2021

A first-round pick out of Miami in the 2005 MLB Draft, Braun made his debut in Milwaukee in 2007 and would go on to win NL Rookie of the Year. The six-time All-Star and 2011 MVP ended up being a career .296 hitter with a franchise record 352 home runs. He was a part of five playoff teams with the club, including runs to the NLCS in 2011 and 2018.

“Ryan brought us many unforgettable moments on the field; from playoff-clinching, dramatic home runs to nearly 2,000 career hits, he is unquestionably one of the greatest players in Brewers history,” owner Mark Attanasio said in a press release. “Moreover, Ryan has become a good friend to our family, and his commitment of countless service hours and more than $1 million to community causes over the years has impacted many lives.”

Braun will be recognized during a ceremony at the final regular season game at American Family Field on Sept. 26.