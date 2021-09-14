Brewers fall to Detroit in extra innings | In In Brewers | By By Zach Heilprin

Milwaukee came out on the wrong end of a pitchers’ duel Tuesday night, losing 1-0 to Detroit in 11 innings.

Before a rain delay in the top of the seventh inning forced both managers to turn their bullpens, the starters were dealing. Freddy Peralta went six scoreless innings, giving up just two hits and striking out nine, while former Brewers pitcher Wily Peralta also went six innings, allowing two hits and punching out five.

Things stayed quiet for Milwaukee’s offense until the top of the 11th. The Crew managed to get the bases loaded with one out against Bryan Garcia, but Christian Yelich grounded into a double play. Minutes later, Derek Hill doubled to right center off Hunter Strickland, allowing the winning run from second to score.

It was a tough day offensively for the top of the Brewers lineup. Yelich went 0-for-5, including 0-for-2 with runners in scoring position. Kolten Wong and Eduardo Escobar were a combined 0-for-8, as Milwaukee had its five-game winning streak snapped.

With the loss, and St. Louis jumping Cincinnati in the standings, the Brewers magic number to clinch the NL Central remained at five.

Milwaukee and Detroit will close out the quick two game series Wednesday afternoon with first pitch coming at 12:10 p.m.