Packers: Injury updates on Darnell Savage, Josiah Deguara and Za'Darius Smith | Zach Heilprin

The Green Bay Packers were big losers on the field Sunday in Jacksonville, falling 38-3 to New Orleans in the season opener for both teams. However, it appears the club avoided any serious injuries or setbacks to several key players.

Safety Darnell Savage and tight end Josiah Deguara each left the game early with injuries, while linebacker Za’Darius Smith played 18 snaps, mostly on third downs, after missing most of training camp with a back injury.

“I thought ‘Z’ did some really good things in that game,” coach Matt LaFleur said Monday. “Hopefully he’ll be able to practice a little bit more for us and be able to take more snaps in the game because you can certainly feel his presence when he’s out there. I thought he played pretty physical, made a couple splash plays in the run game.”

Smith was also flagged for a roughing the passer penalty on an interception in the second half, though replays indicated it was a poor call.

“He hit Jameis on the pick, which I thought was pretty clean, but apparently the official disagreed,” LaFleur said.

Savage was forced out of the game in the second half with a shoulder injury. LaFleur said because the team doesn’t play again until Monday night against Detroit, he felt Savage would have a chance to play.

Deguara’s status is a little murkier. He was down on the field for quite some time after taking a hit to the head. The medical staff and several members of the coaching staff came out to check on him, signaling the seriousness of the situation. LaFleur would not say whether Deguara had got knocked unconscious or not.

“That’s one of those things that happens. I’m just glad Josiah seems to be in a good spot. Obviously, he’s in the protocols so we’ll see how he advances through it,” LaFleur said.

“I’m just happy he was able to walk off the field and he seems to be in a much better place today.”