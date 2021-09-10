OLB Za’Darius Smith questionable for opener

Green Bay approached the preseason cautiously with most of its starters in an effort to get to the season as healthy as possible and it appears to have worked.

The Packers released the final injury report before they open the season Sunday against New Orleans and only one player — safety Vernon Scott — was listed as out. Linebacker Za’Darius Smith and defensive lineman Tyler Lancaster were each listed as questionable.

Smith, who has battled a back injury and missed almost all of training camp, did not practice Friday after taking part on a limited basis in the first two practices of the week.

“I wouldn’t say a setback but he’s feeling some things,” coach Matt LaFleur said of Smith not practicing. “So we thought it was in the best interest to leave him out (Friday) and give him the next forty-eight hours to prove whether he can go out there and play.”

Lancaster practiced all week on a limited basis after missing the final preseason game with a back injury.

The Saints ruled out two starters — cornerback Ken Crawley and wide receiver Tre’Quan Smith — with injuries.